Jason Witten uncertain whether Sunday will be his last game

Getty Images

Tight end Jason Witten will set a tight ends record when he plays his 271st game on Sunday, surpassing Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

It might not be Witten’s last.

In his Wednesday press conference, Witten said he hasn’t arrived at a decision yet.

“I’ve always been a firm believer to focus on the task at hand. I’ll take some time, really just give myself some organic time to reflect and think through it,” Witten said. “Certainly I know where I’m at in my career. But regardless, it’s been a great experience out here in Las Vegas with the Raiders, firs class organization. The players, the coaching staff, the management — they’ve earned my respect. Coach Gruden, I know we came up short this year, but I was proud to be a part of the football team. I’ll take some time after this season to figure that out.”

The 38-year-old tight end has appeared in all 15 games this season, playing at least 25 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps in every game. But he’s caught only 13 passes for 69 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Witten hadn’t caught a pass for four games before making two receptions against Miami last week.