Jets RB La’Mical Perine tests positive for COVID-19

Jets rookie running back La'Mical Perine won’t be available for the regular season finale.

Head coach Adam Gase announced on Wednesday that Perine has tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll be placed on the reserve list and will not take part in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Perine is the first Jets player to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the season. The team is doing contact tracing to determine if any other players’ availability is affected.

Perine was a fourth-round pick in April. He will end his rookie season with 64 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards.

Frank Gore will also be out for the Jets this weekend. Josh Adams and Ty Johnson will likely handle the running back duties.