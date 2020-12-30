Johnny Manziel is returning to football, sort of

Getty Images

Johnny Football is back. Sort of.

The 2014 first-round pick of the Browns will resume his playing career with the new Fan Controlled Football league, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel told Seifert. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”

It’s not that pro football was too serious for Manziel, however. It’s that Manziel was not nearly serious enough for pro football. And, frankly, it may be difficult for some to take this new league seriously if it believes Manziel is the answer.

“Life gives you opportunities sometimes to do something that you would still like to do if it was in a different capacity,” Manziel said. “This has a lot of potential to just be a good time and still be football-centric. They’re going to let the people [who] join this league be who they are and have fun with it and be a little bit more free than what football is sometimes. That’s definitely what appealed to me. They don’t want me to change who I am or anything else. They want to come out, put a good product out and be fun with it.”

The FCF will stage seven-on-seven games on a 50-by-35-yard field, with 10-yard end zones. Games will be streamed on Twitch, from a facility in Atlanta. Games will last an hour, and fans will be involved in setting the rosters and calling the plays.

Investors include Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, and Austin Ekeler. The season launches in February, lasting six weeks.