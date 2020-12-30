Joseph Charlton named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

When the Panthers defeated Washington on Sunday, they got a significant boost from their special teams unit.

Now one of its members has been recognized for his performance.

Punter Joseph Charlton has been named NFC special teams player of the week after landing all five of his punts inside the 20-yard line, with three of them inside the 10. He finished with a net average of 47 yards and his longest punt of the day went 67 yards.

An undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, Charlton is averaging 46.3 yards per punt in 2020.

He’ll try to pin the Saints deep in their own territory in Carolina’s season finale on Sunday.