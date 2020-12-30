Justin Herbert: I really believe in Anthony Lynn

USA Today Sports

After falling to 3-9 with a 45-0 blowout loss to the Patriots, the Chargers have climbed back to respectability by winning three games in a row.

Now Los Angeles will take on Kansas City — a team resting many starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes — to end the 2020 season.

Given the winning streak and quarterback Justin Herbert‘s status as the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year, questions remain whether the Chargers will elect to fire head coach Anthony Lynn.

Lynn is 32-31 overall with L.A., but is just 11-20 in in the last two seasons.

In his Wednesday press conference, Herbert was asked what Lynn has meant to his development. Though the question didn’t directly seek an endorsement for Lynn to remain head coach, Herbert essentially delivered one anyway.

“Coach Lynn’s been awesome,” Herbert said. “Him and I, we’ve gotten really close over these past couple of months. He’s always out on the field and whether he’s helping the running backs, the offensive line, the quarterbacks — he’s been doing a great job of stepping into our meetings and telling us exactly what he wants and how he wants it done. He’s a leader and this team follows him and I really believe in him.”

Though there were reasons to make a change weeks ago, Lynn has kept his job through the end of the regular season. It sounds like Herbert wouldn’t mind continuing the partnership he’s established with his head coach in 2021.