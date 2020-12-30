Kenny Stills visiting Bills

Getty Images

The Bills may be making a veteran addition to their receiving corps ahead of the postseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is visiting with wide receiver Kenny Stills this week. Schefter adds that there is optimism that a deal will get done, but Stills still has to go through COVID-19 testing protocols.

Stills was released by the Texans in late November and has been unattached since clearing waivers. He had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the team before being cut loose.

Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie, and Andre Roberts are on the active roster at receiver, but Beasley is considered week-to-week with a leg injury. John Brown came off injured reserve this week, but was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact of T.J. Yeldon.