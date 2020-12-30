Kyler Murray a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Kyler Murray said he is “feeling good” and expects to play Sunday. The Cardinals’ practice report released Wednesday night backs that up.

The team lists the quarterback as a full participant in practice.

The question now becomes: Will Murray be 100 percent on Sunday?

Murray sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 11 against the Seahawks. He didn’t miss any games, but his rushing numbers fell.

Murray claims it was coincidental, that his shoulder had nothing to do with it. But it’s hard not to wonder whether he was cognizant of the injury while running only 15 times for 61 yards and no touchdowns during a three-game losing streak.

In any event, it looks like the Cardinals won’t have to start former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler against former AAF quarterback John Wolford. Wolford will make his first career start with Jared Goff out after thumb surgery.

The Cardinals did list receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hip), safety Chris Banjo (hip), tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), defensive lineman Domata Peko Sr. (non-injury), linebacker Haason Reddick (hip) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) as non-participants.

Tight end Dan Arnold (back), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) and running back Jonathan Ward (ankle) were limited.