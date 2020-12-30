Kyler Murray “feeling good” and expects to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Any concern about Kyler Murray‘s lower leg injury keeping him out of Sunday’s game should disappear, as the quarterback said he’s feeling good and will play against the Rams.

Murray suffered the injury at the end of last Saturday’s matchup with San Francisco. But he was able to practice Wednesday and declared his intention to start in Week 17 following the session.

“There’s no holding back,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals’ website. “If we lose, I’ll be home chillin’.”

If the Cardinals defeat the Rams, they will earn one of the NFC’s wild card playoff slots.

Arizona should be in better shape than Los Angeles for Sunday’s game. The Rams won’t have quarterback Jared Goff after he underwent surgery for his broken thumb and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be out after testing positive for COVID-19.