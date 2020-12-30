Kyler Murray practiced on Wednesday

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a lower leg injury, but it’s apparently not enough to keep him off the field.

Murray was present and practicing during the portion of the session open to media on Wednesday. In video posted by Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website, Murray appeared to be moving well in individual drills, also firing a pass.

If Murray is unable to play on Sunday, former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler would start in his place.

Whether Murray was a limited or full participant will be revealed later on Wednesday. But it’s a good sign for his potential Sunday availability that he’s already on the field.