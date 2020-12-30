Lions DC Cory Undlin: I’ll figure something out, most concerned about players

Getty Images

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin is back in the team’s facility after missing practice time last week and last Saturday’s loss to the Buccaneers due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s expected to be a brief return to work. The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia earlier this season and Undlin is one of many assistants who is expected to be dismissed once the season comes to an end.

On Tuesday, Undlin said he’s not assuming that everyone will be fired but that he has a pretty good idea of where things are going.

“I know this,” Undlin said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “We won three [games] last year. So we won five this year. It’s not going to be enough probably for most of us on this coaching staff. We’ll see what happens with the roster. I’m most concerned with the players on this roster than I am about myself. I’ll figure something out, we’ll move on.”

The Lions have allowed the most points and second-most yards of any team in the league, so Undlin’s job security would likely be limited even if the offseason didn’t promise an entirely new direction for the organization.