Marlon Humphrey, Yannick Ngakoue don’t practice Wednesday

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to last Sunday’s win over the Giants after hurting his knee, but he didn’t get on the field Wednesday.
The Ravens listed Humphrey as a non-participant in their first practice of the week. Humphrey is also listed with a shoulder issue.
While Humphrey was down, cornerback Marcus Peters is moving in the right direction ahead of the Week 17 game against the Bengals. He was a limited participant after missing the last two games with a calf injury.
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle), center Patrick Mekari (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), defensive end Calais Campbell (not-injury related, calf), left tackle Orlando Brown (not-injury related), running back Mark Ingram (illness), and punter Sam Koch (not-injury related) were all out of practice.