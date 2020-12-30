Matthew Stafford won’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said earlier this week that he wants to go out of this season on the field.

Stafford has thumb, rib, and ankle injuries and the ankle injury knocked him out of last Sunday’s game, but Stafford said he wants to play as long as there’s a way for that to happen. That path will not include practice on Wednesday.

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said that Stafford will not practice as the team begins preparations for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Stafford has played without practicing in the past, so the practice reports may not be particularly suggestive of how things will play out.

Linebacker Jamie Collins and wide receiver Kenny Golladay will also be out of practice while center Frank Ragnow is expected to be a limited participant as he works his way back from a throat injury.