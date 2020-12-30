Melvin Gordon: Drew Lock is the piece that’s going to make us or break us

Getty Images

When the Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second round last year, the hope was that he could be the team’s answer for a franchise quarterback.

Through nearly two seasons, questions still remain.

Lock is 8-9 overall as a starter, but 4-8 in 2020. He’s completed 57.0 percent of his passes for 2,594 yards with 14 touchdowns this year. But he and Carson Wentz are tied with a league-leading 15 interceptions. Lock has also fumbled eight times, losing three.

Head coach Vic Fangio mentioned during his Wednesday press conference that he’d like to see Lock cut down on his interceptions — acknowledging not all picks are on the QB. But running back Melvin Gordon was a little more blunt in his assessment.

“We have a window for this team, and he’s the piece that’s going to make or break us,” Gordon said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website.

Gordon added that he’d like to see Lock continue to try and make plays even when he makes a mistake.

“He still has a lot to learn. I see him throwing the football everyday. He has got what it takes. It’s the mental part of it,” Gordon said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “He just needs to believe more in himself.”

Gordon is Denver’s leading rusher this season, amassing 893 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground with 28 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Like they did in 2019, the Broncos will finish their season with a Week 17 contest against the Raiders. Las Vegas’ defense ranks No. 29 in points allowed, which could give Lock an opportunity to leave a positive impression heading into 2021.