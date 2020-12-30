Melvin Gordon hoping for another season with Broncos

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon has a year remaining on his contract, but the running back acknowledges Sunday might mark his final game with the Broncos.

Gordon’s driving under the influence case was continued until Jan. 14. A guilty plea of any kind likely would result in a three-game suspension from the league, which would allow the Broncos to void the $6.5 million in guarantees on the $7 million left on Gordon’s deal for 2021.

Gordon, 27, then could re-sign with the Broncos, likely for a reduced salary, or go elsewhere.

“I let my agent handle all that — the void and all that stuff,’’ Gordon said Thursday, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Hopefully, I did enough for them to want to keep me here. I do feel like they have something special here growing, and I definitely want to be a part of it, especially after this year. It just wasn’t the year we wanted, and I feel like we have a lot more proof to show.

“Being a part of this Broncos family, honestly I just really don’t think I got the full experience of Denver as a whole just with the COVID rules and everything. I couldn’t really bond with the guys as much as I wanted to or as much as I’d like as far as just being with the guys after we leave the facility. I didn’t really get a chance to do that. Unfortunately, if I won’t be here that’d be a little heartbreaking just because I didn’t feel like I really got the full feel of being a Bronco. But like I said, I don’t want to speak too much on the contract. My job is to go out there and run that ball. So, we’ll see. Hopefully it works out, and hopefully they like me enough to kind of put all that stuff to the side. I guess in a couple months or so we’ll see what’s up.”

Gordon needs 107 yards to reach 1,000, something he has done only once and not since 2017. In 14 games this season, Gordon has 189 carries for 893 yards and eight touchdowns and 28 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s always an accomplishment to get 1,000 yards, but honestly I feel like my play is better than just 1,000 yards,’’ Gordon said. “It’s not really the season I wanted. It’s not the season I wanted individually or team-wise, but definitely looking forward to changing that next year.”