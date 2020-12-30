Mike Hilton named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Steelers got back in the win column and one of their cornerbacks was a significant reason why.

Mike Hilton has been named AFC defensive player of the week after he picked up two takeaways and a pair of passes defensed in Pittsburgh’s 28-24 win over Indianapolis.

In the first half, Hilton recovered linebacker T.J. Watt‘s strip sack on quarterback Philip Rivers and returned it 14 yards inside the Colts’ five-yard line. Then Hilton picked off Rivers in the fourth quarter, helping Pittsburgh keep its four-point lead.

Hilton now has three interceptions, seven passes defensed, and 3.0 sacks in 2020. He and the Steelers will try to spoil the Browns’ postseason hopes in Week 17 — though they’ll be doing it without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.