Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett incident “in our rearview mirror”

Getty Images

The Browns-Steelers game has several interesting storylines. The Browns are playing for a playoff berth. The Steelers don’t yet know whether they are the two or three seed.

The Browns had nine players on the COVID-19 list before Wednesday, when they had another player test positive.

But Mason Rudolph vs. Myles Garrett is the juiciest of storylines.

Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and swung it at the quarterback’s head late during last season’s Week 11 game at Cleveland. Garrett served a six-game suspension.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the rematch between Rudolph and Garrett earlier Wednesday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did the same, saying he will not address last year’s incident with Rudolph.

“I will not,’’ Tomlin said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I won’t address it. There will be no need for that.’’

Tomlin added that the organization has moved past the ordeal, which Garrett said Rudolph started by calling him a racial slur and Rudolph vehemently denies. The Steelers beat the Browns 38-7 in Week 6, but Rudolph played only seven snaps in mop-up duty.

“That’s so far in our rearview mirror we can’t see it,’’ Tomlin said. “We left ‘19 in ‘19. There’s no residue from that from my perspective or our perspective.’’