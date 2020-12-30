NFL planning on Steelers-Browns game to be played Sunday as scheduled

Getty Images

Despite multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Browns organization, the NFL is expecting Cleveland to host Sunday’s Steelers-Browns game as scheduled.

On a media call today focusing on the league’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, league officials said the game can be played safely in Cleveland.

The league has insisted it will not postpone games for competitive reasons. So, for instance, if the Browns find themselves in a situation similar to the Broncos when they had to shelve all their quarterbacks and use practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, the NFL would still make the Browns play on Sunday. Only if it were viewed as unsafe to play the game would the league postpone it.

The NFL says the Browns do not have an outbreak within their facility, but rather have just had multiple people in the organization exposed to COVID-19 in the community. That would not be viewed as a reason to put the game off. And so it appears that the game is on.