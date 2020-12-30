NFL will cross the one million fan mark this weekend

Getty Images

Most 2020 NFL games have had no fans in attendance. Enough games have had fans present to, as of Week 17, push the total for the year over one million total fans.

The NFL made the announcement during a Wednesday conference call with reporters, adding that (to date) 102 games have had fans present.

The Cowboys have led the way, with more than 30,000 fans routinely attending games. The NFL contends that no clusters of cases have arisen from any of the games that fans have attended.

The NFL has deferred to state and local authorities when it comes to determining the number of fans permitted to attend games. The absence of fans has dramatically reduced the home-field advantage in 2020, especially for teams with no fans present.