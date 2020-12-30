Patriots cut Jordan Thomas

Getty Images

The Patriots waived tight end Jordan Thomas on Wednesday, the team announced.

New England claimed Thomas off waivers from the Cardinals on Nov. 10.

Thomas, 24, played two games as a reserve for the Patriots and was inactive for four others. He did not accrue any statistics.

The Patriots placed Jordan Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Texans. Thomas has played 27 career regular-season games with 12 starts.

Thomas has 22 receptions for 226 yards and five touchdowns in his career.