Philip Rivers: Not realistic to avoid scoreboard watching

Getty Images

The Colts have talked about whether or not to post the scores of games involving teams they’re fighting for playoff spots with this Sunday and running back Nyheim Hines said he’d prefer not to know that information.

Quarterback Philip Rivers takes a different position on the matter. Rivers told reporters on Wednesday that he watches games on his phone when the team plays in the later Sunday window and the Colts will be playing the Jaguars at 4:25 p.m. ET this weekend. The Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens all play earlier and Rivers expects to be fully informed on the outcomes.

“To say you’re not going to know the result of those 1 o’clock games isn’t realistic. . . . Just don’t let it consume you,” Rivers said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts need to win their game while one of the teams listed above or the Titans loses theirs in order to make it to the playoffs. The Titans will be playing at the same time as the Colts on Sunday.