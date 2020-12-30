Philip Rivers: Thought this could be last game has crossed my mind

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers expects to be doing some scoreboard watching this weekend as the Colts need a win and help in order to make it into the playoffs.

After making that admission, Rivers made another one about what the results of Sunday’s games could mean for his career. Rivers is on a one-year contract with the Colts and the 39-year-old acknowledged that he has thought about the fact that Sunday’s game could be his last one.

“It did cross my mind. If things don’t go the way you want this weekend, it could be . . . I guess it’s healthy to have that thought because we’re not guaranteed anything going forward,” Rivers said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

There’s no sign that Rivers plans for this to be his last hurrah and Colts head coach Frank Reich said before the season that he expects Rivers to spend multiple years with the Colts before reiterating that feeling this month. That suggests this isn’t likely to be Rivers’ final spin, but final answers on that front won’t come for a little while.