Phillip Dorsett not expected to return from foot surgery this season for Seahawks

photo courtesy Seattle Seahawks

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett isn’t likely to appear in a single game this season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that it’s unlikely that Dorsett will be able to make it back to the team this season after having surgery in November to address bone spur issues in his foot.

“I don’t think Phillip’s going to make it,” Carroll said. “I’d hate to cut him out if we were fortunate to be playing a month from now, but… he’s working hard. I saw him working again today in the weight room. He’s busting it. He’s doing a lot of good stuff but it’s going to be a haul for him to make it back.”

Dorsett signed a one-year deal with Seattle this offseason as they envisioned him as a speed option to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Dorsett tried to manage his foot issues throughout training camp before having to pause activities in the latter stages of August. After a few weeks of hoping the injury would quiet down, he had surgery to address this issue and was placed on injured reserve.

If Seattle can make a run to the Super Bowl in early February, perhaps Dorsett could find a way to get back by then. But even if he’s healthy enough by that stage, making your debut with a team in the championship game would be a tough call to make.

Combined with the continued suspension for Josh Gordon, the Seahawks don’t appear to be getting any late season reinforcements at receiver as they head into the postseason.