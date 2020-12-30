Raheem Morris: Dante Fowler’s season wasn’t good enough

USA Today Sports

When the Falcons signed Dante Fowler to a three-year, $48 million deal in March, they envisioned getting plenty of sacks from the former No. 3 overall pick.

After all, Fowler had 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in 2019 with the Rams.

But through 13 games in 2020, Fowler has just 2.0 sucks, three tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

On Wednesday, Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris was frank in his assessment of the edge rusher, saying Fowler’s season “wasn’t good enough.”

“If you’re going to be known for getting sacks, you’ve got to get sacks,” Morris said, via William McFadden of the Falcons’ official website.

Morris added he expects Fowler to get back on track in 2021.

Fowler was one of the top selections in the 2015 draft for Jacksonville, but he hasn’t played up to that billing. He has 29.5 sacks in five seasons, having missed his rookie year with a torn ACL suffered on the first day of Jaguars rookie minicamp.