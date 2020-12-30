Raiders place Clelin Ferrell on IR, Jalen Richard on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday he’d be surprised if 2019 No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell played in Las Vegas’ season finale. Now we know he won’t, as Ferrell went on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Ferrell has been out since suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 14 loss to Indianapolis. The defensive end also missed a pair of games due to COVID-19.

In two seasons, Ferrell has played 26 games but has just 6.5 sacks. He registered two of them against the Jets in Week 13 — his only time in that stat column this season.

Backup running back Jalen Richard could also miss Sunday’s game against Denver, as Las Vegas placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Richard has appeared in 13 games this season, recording 123 yards rushing and 138 yards receiving. He’s also averaged 24.0 yards on 10 kick returns.

Additionally, Las Vegas designated safety Jeff Heath to return from IR and activated safety Daryl Worley off the COVID-19 list.