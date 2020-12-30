Rams designate Andrew Whitworth to return, activate Micah Kiser from IR

Getty Images

After suffering a torn MCL and PCL in the Rams’ Week 10 win over the Seahawks, left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Head coach Sean McVay has said the target for Whitworth’s return to play would be the wild card round of the postseason, provided Los Angeles makes it that far.

The 39-year-old Whitworth has played the last four seasons with the Rams after spending his first 11 years with Cincinnati.

L.A. also activated Micah Kiser off IR on Wednesday. The linebacker has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against the Buccaneers in Week 11. Kiser has 77 total tackles, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in his third season out of Virginia.