Ravens put Sam Koch on COVID-19 list

The Ravens may not have punter Sam Koch for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Koch was listed as being out of practice for a non-injury reason on Wednesday and the reason for his absence is related to COVID-19 testing. Koch has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that his most recent test came back inconclusive.

The Ravens held Koch out of practice and he’s presumably waiting for results of follow-up tests to determine how long he’ll have to be out.

Koch also holds for kicker Justin Tucker, which may be the bigger need if he can’t play. Tucker also punted while at Texas and would likely fill in as the Ravens don’t have another punter on the practice squad.