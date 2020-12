Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is out for the season finale against the Lions on Sunday.

Cook is flying back home to Miami after his father, James Cook, died at the age of 46, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Cook will not play in Sunday’s finale at Detroit.

James Cook had reportedly been suffering from complications of diabetes.

Cook has had an excellent season in a disappointing year for the Vikings, leading the league with 1,918 yards from scrimmage.