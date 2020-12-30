Report: P.J. Fleck drawing NFL head coaching interest

Getty Images

The near future will be filled with word of head coaching candidates for vacancies around the league and one name that’s come up this week is University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that one team has expressed interest in speaking with Fleck. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is another Big 10 coach who has generated some NFL buzz.

Fleck has gone 26-19 at Minnesota over the last four years and had an 11-win season in 2019. He was previously at Western Michigan and landed the job at Minnesota after a 13-1 season in 2016. He was the Buccaneers’ wide receiver coach in 2012 before moving to Western Michigan.

Fleck played wide receiver at Northern Illinois and signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He played one game and returned a punt for 10 yards.