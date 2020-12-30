Ron Rivera: Dan Snyder “supportive” of decision to cut Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Washington owner Dan Snyder was a big fan of Dwayne Haskins before the 2019 draft and may or may not have ordered the selection of the former Ohio State quarterback with the 15th overall choice. It’s clear, though, that neither the past coaching staff or present coaching staff completely bought into Haskins as a franchise quarterback.

So after less than two seasons and only 13 starts, Haskins is gone from Washington.

Rivera made the decision to waive Haskins, showing the trust the organization has placed in him.

“I made a decision that I just felt on Monday that was the right decision going forward,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “I informed the owner. . . . He was supportive, and I felt it was in the best interest of both parties moving forward.”

Haskins wasn’t the first eye-opening move Rivera has made as he tries to establish his culture. He traded Trent Williams and Quinton Dunbar in the offseason.

“The biggest thing more than anything else is Mr. Snyder being supportive,” Rivera said. “He understands there are some things that have to be done.”

Haskins cleared waivers and is a free agent, but he needs a new agent.