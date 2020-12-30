Ronald Jones “looked good” in return to practice

Getty Images

The Buccaneers activated running back Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and that meant he practiced on Wednesday for the first time in over two weeks.

In addition to dealing with COVID-19, Jones has also been recovering from surgery to insert a pin into his broken finger. Head coach Bruce Arians gave Jones a positive review after his return to the field.

“I thought Ro looked good learning how to handle that hand. [He] caught the ball okay,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cornerback Carlton Davis also practiced after missing last Sunday with a groin strain. Arians said Davis is getting “better and better” and that the team will take it slow with him this week.

Davis and Jones were both limited participants. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbettter (calf) was the only player out of practice due to injury. Quarterback Tom Brady had a rest day.