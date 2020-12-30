Saints place C.J. Gardner-Johnson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

New Orleans could be without a starting safety for Week 17, as the club has placed C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s not currently known if Gardner-Johnson has tested positive or is the close contact of someone who has.

Gardner-Johnson has appeared in all 15 games for New Orleans this season, starting 13. He has 13 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception in 2020.

The Saints have also designated cornerback Patrick Robinson to return from injured reserve and signed wide receiver/return specialist Tommylee Lewis to their practice squad. Lewis has appeared in four games for New Orleans this season.