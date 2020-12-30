Sean McDermott excited Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier may draw head coaching interest

Getty Images

The Bills are the AFC East champions and on their way to the playoffs for the second straight season, which is a run of success that could lead to changes to their coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have had their names mentioned as potential head coaching candidates. Due to a recent rule change, teams are able to reach out for virtual interviews of up to two hours before the end of the regular season.

Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t say whether that had happened for either coach, but said the Bills will “abide by the rules” whenever they get a request for an interview. He also said that he and General Manager Brandon Beane will do their best to assist Daboll, Frazier, and anyone else’s ascent up the coaching ladder.

“Brandon and I have agreed that we want to do it how we have to do it, which is in the best interest of the Buffalo Bills first and we’re excited for those people on our staffs that may in fact draw interest and we’re going to do everything we can to help them,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “It would be a great opportunity for anybody to have those types of opportunities to interview and show what they’ve got.”

Daboll has never been a head coach before, but Frazier spent four years as the head man in Minnesota. The Vikings went 21-32-1 in the regular season and lost the only playoff game they played for him.