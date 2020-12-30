Sean McVay: Rams will be resilient after injuries, two-game losing streak

Getty Images

A couple weeks ago, the Rams looked like locks to make the playoffs. Now they’ve lost two games in a row, they’ve lost their starting quarterback to an injury, their top receiver is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and their leading rusher is on injured reserve.

Rams coach Sean McVay says his team has to show resilience, and that they’ll look at other teams for inspiration.

“I think it’s important to take into perspective, a week and a day ago we were feeling pretty good, we were at 9-4. A couple of games later, because of a couple of different things that could go either way, you’re sitting at 9-6,” McVay said, via the Orange County Register. “We’ll never make any excuses for how we got here, but I also think you have to be careful to let the outside-in narrative shape the way that our guys are feeling about their ability to go perform. Look no further than some of the resilient responses from some of the other teams. You look at what the Steelers did on a short week against an excellent Indianapolis Colts team. They start out at 11-0, they have a couple of tough games that aren’t really characteristic of what they had been. They found a way to respond.”

McVay said he’s coaching a team that can respond in the same way.

“I believe in this team,” McVay said. “I trust in their mental toughness and I think that the overarching message is let’s put everything that we have into this. Let’s not be afraid to put it all out there one more time. Get back up off the mat and keep swinging and have no regrets no matter how this thing ends up.”

If the Rams lose on Sunday and the Bears beat the Packers, the Rams will be somewhere no one expected them to be: out of the playoffs.