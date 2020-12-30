Stefon Diggs is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs continues to show he was worth everything the Bills gave up to get him.

The wide receiver has been named AFC offensive player of the week after making nine receptions for 145 yards with three touchdowns in Buffalo’s 38-9 victory over New England on Monday Night Football.

Per the Bills, it’s the first time a Buffalo wide receiver has won the award since Andre Reed in Week 12 of 1994.

Diggs now leads the league in both receptions (120) and yards receiving (1,459). His quarterback, Josh Allen, won the award last week.

There’s a chance Bills head coach Sean McDermott could sit starters like Diggs in Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against Miami. If that happens, Diggs has likely done enough to make a case for offensive player of the year.