Taylor Heinicke taking first-team reps at Washington Football Team practice

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has not yet named its starting quarterback for Sunday night’s must-win game against the Eagles, but Taylor Heinicke is running with the first-string offense today.

Reporters on the scene said Heinicke is getting the first-team reps while Alex Smith works off to the side as he continues to heal from a calf injury.

Smith missed Sunday’s game and Heinicke saw his first action on offense when he replaced Dwayne Haskins. The Football Team cut Haskins the next day, elevating Heinicke to first team unless and until Smith can return.

Washington has no other quarterbacks on the active roster, although Steven Montez is available on the practice squad.

If Washington beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington wins the NFC East. If Washington loses, the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Cowboys-Giants game wins the NFC East.