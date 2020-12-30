Terrell Owens: Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl XXXIX

Getty Images

When receiver Terrell Owens wanted out of Philadelphia, he threw everything he had at the wall in order to make it happen.

Well, almost everything.

Owens, whose effort to be traded or cut in 2005 included a claim that the Eagles would have been undefeated that year if the quarterback were Brett Favre and not Donovan McNabb, has previously chided McNabb for throwing up during Super Bowl XXXIX. In a recent interview with Master Tesfastion of Bleacher Report, Owens takes his claims about McNabb and the Super Bowl and vomiting a step farther.

“I’ve talked to teammates since then and know for a fact that he was out the night before, he was out the night before, before the biggest game pretty much all of our career,” Owens said, via NBC Sports Philly. “People that saw him out the night before said he was drinking, and I think that [contributed] to him throwing up in the huddle.”

It’s definitely a new claim from Owens, and it cuts against the reality (as noted by Reuben Frank) that the Eagles had a curfew the night before the game. Also, the Super Bowl didn’t begin until after 6:30 p.m. ET the following day. So, presumably, McNabb would have recovered from any ill effects of imbibing by then, if Owens’ claim is true.

“He’s obviously had a history of condition problems,” Owens added. “So for me, knowing all this information, I felt like that was irresponsible, especially for somebody of his caliber, his status, to obviously be the leader of the team and you’re out the night before the biggest game of your career, you’re out drinking or what have you, and then that maybe contributed to him throwing up in the huddle. It’s just not good.”

Owens also calls McNabb a “phony” during the interview. Which isn’t nearly as bad as accusing McNabb of getting drunk the night before the Super Bowl, a game that the Eagles lost to the Patriots.