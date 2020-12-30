Texans holding walkthrough rather than full practice after recent positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Texans won’t be having their usual Wednesday practice session this week.

Head coach Romeo Crennel said that the team is holding a walkthrough and limiting players to the practice field in response to recent positive COVID-19 tests. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus tested positive last week and safety Eric Murray learned of a positive result shortly before kickoff against the Bengals.

Crennel said the plan is to hold a full practice on Thursday, but that the team will adapt if needed.

“With this virus, it’s hard to make concrete plans,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans are set to close out the regular season against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.