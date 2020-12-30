Tyreek Hill out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Chargers in Week 17 and the team’s practice report on Wednesday might provide some hints about who else might get a day off before the playoffs.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among the players who sat out of practice. Hill is dealing with a right hamstring injury, which also kept him out last Wednesday.

Hill practiced the rest of the week and played Sunday, but the Chiefs were still trying to nail down the top seed in the AFC at that point. With the top seed assured, we’ll see if the Chiefs play things differently this week.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (left ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) did not practice and neither is expected to play this weekend. Running back Le'Veon Bell (right knee) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back) were also out of practice for the Chiefs.