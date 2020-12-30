Vikings place Riley Reiff on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings placed offensive tackle Riley Reiff on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

It is unknown whether Reiff tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

It leaves a question about a bonus of $1 million he can earn based on playing time, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Reiff has played all 1,002 snaps, assuring him of a $1 million bonus for playing 86 percent of the snaps this season. He would earn another $1 million if he plays 93.75 percent of the snaps.

He has missed eight games in nine seasons.