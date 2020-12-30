Washington, Dallas favored as NFC East race goes down to Week 17

Getty Images

The NFC East is the only division in football that’s still a three-team race heading into Week 17. If the favored teas win, Washington takes the division.

Washington is currently a two-point favorite on the road in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football, while Dallas is a three-point favorite on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys-Giants game is an elimination game: The loser is out of the playoffs, while the winner watches Sunday Night Football with great anticipation. The Cowboys-Giants winner will win the division if Washington loses to Philadelphia.

But if Washington wins, the Cowboys-Giants winner stays home. And Philadelphia is the only team in the division with nothing to play for this week, so it may be hard for the Eagles to get up for the game against the Football Team.

The NFC East is the worst division in football, but someone has to win it, and that team gets to host a playoff game next weekend.