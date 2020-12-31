49ers remove Kevin White, Josh Johnson from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The 49ers removed receiver Kevin White and quarterback Josh Johnson from the COVID-19 list and restored both to the practice squad, the team announced.

The players went on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 22.

Johnson’s placement on the list forced the 49ers to sign Josh Rosen from the Buccaneers’ practice squad to backup C.J. Beathard on Sunday.

Johnson joined the team’s practice squad Nov. 11. He has not seen game action since 2018 with Washington.

White, a former first-round choice of the Bears, has spent the season on the 49ers’ practice squad. He has played three games, seeing action on nine offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

White has returned one kickoff for 20 yards.