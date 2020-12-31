A.J. Green: If this is it, I’ve had an unbelievable 10 years with Bengals

Getty Images

Sunday may be the end of the line for A.J. Green in Cincinnati.

Green has spent the last 10 years with the Bengals, but he is playing out this year on a franchise tag and there’s no guarantees that he will return to the team in 2021. Green said “anything is possible” while discussing his future on Thursday and reflected on the possibility that this will be his last time wearing a Bengals uniform.

“If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here,” Green said, via Ben Baby of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Green will enter the game with 65 career touchdown catches. He needs one more against the Ravens to tie Chad Johnson for the franchise record and failing to get it might leave him at No. 2 for some time to come.