A.J. Green: If this is it, I’ve had an unbelievable 10 years with Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on December 31, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Sunday may be the end of the line for A.J. Green in Cincinnati.

Green has spent the last 10 years with the Bengals, but he is playing out this year on a franchise tag and there’s no guarantees that he will return to the team in 2021. Green said “anything is possible” while discussing his future on Thursday and reflected on the possibility that this will be his last time wearing a Bengals uniform.

“If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here,” Green said, via Ben Baby of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Green will enter the game with 65 career touchdown catches. He needs one more against the Ravens to tie Chad Johnson for the franchise record and failing to get it might leave him at No. 2 for some time to come.

7 responses to “A.J. Green: If this is it, I’ve had an unbelievable 10 years with Bengals

  1. AJ Green Will Sign With The Eagles, They’re Great At Signing Has Been WRs. Favorite Way For Howie Roseman To Burn Jeff Lurie’s $$$

  3. Someone will over pay for him. Hope it isn’t the Packers. Always better to get WRs before they turn 27. After 29 they slow down significantly. Best way to draft one in the 2nd or 3rd round every other year. Don’t need to burn top picks at the position.

  4. It’s been so hard to judge how much AJ has left; he had hardly played in 2 years and then is thrown in with a rookie QB (albeit a great one) with no training camp, no reps together, etc. Some times it looked as if he’s lost something and then other times it looked like there just needed to be better chemistry on routes, ball placement, etc. I suspect he still can be productive, but also that the Bengals will part ways with him and the ill-fated John Ross; I’m just hoping they’re not lured by one of the top WR’s in the 1st round and get one of the premium OT’s

  5. The way he started his career, I thought he could make the HOF but injuries have derailed him the last few years. Will another team take a chance on him ?
    Does he have the hunger to keep playing ?
    I didnt feel he wanted to play for this new coach.

  6. AJ has been a class act, never one to pout and cry. And Tee Higgins will break all the bengals receiving records. And to think Jeudy, Reagor, amd Ruggs we’re taken ahead of him.

  7. Hopefully AJ can get something worked out on a new deal with Cincy. Price has got to be realistic though. He’s been paid really well the last three years for very little on field production.

