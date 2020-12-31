Aaron Donald: There’s no doubt in my mind John Wolford will play at a high level

Getty Images

The Rams have both injury and COVID-19 concerns for their Week 17 matchup with Cardinals, but the team’s best player doesn’t seem concerned about the most high-profile position.

Aaron Donald was asked about quarterback John Wolford, who will make his first start in place of the injured Jared Goff on Sunday. Donald wouldn’t disparage his teammate on the record, but his comments about Wolford were fairly glowing.

“I’ve been a fan of his, honestly. Just his preparation, just watching him work, the routines he goes through every single day — you would think he was the starting quarterback already, honestly,” Donald said, via video from Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I believe in hard work pays off, and I’ve seen him work. I’ve seen him during the bye week, when I’m walking to my car about to leave, he’s walking out with a helmet and shoulder pads, holding a football spinning it on his hands saying, ‘Alright AD, see you later.’

“He’s getting his opportunity to step up and play a huge role to help us win this game, and I’m confident. The abilities that he has that I’ve seen through camp, through practice, the way he prepares, the way he gets himself ready, there’s no doubt in my mind that this guy’s going to go out there and play at a high level and do what he needs to do to help this team win.”

If the Rams win, they’ll clinch a playoff berth. But they may get one even if they lose, as they’ll clinch a spot if the Bears fall to the Packers.