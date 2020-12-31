Adam Gase: Whatever Frank Gore wants to do, don’t doubt him

Getty Images

Frank Gore has played for 16 season and has an even 16,000 yards rushing.

He won’t suit up for the Jets’ season finale against the Patriots after suffering a lung contusion against the Browns in Week 16. While Gore will finish 2020 on injured reserve, Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t necessarily think the running back’s career is over.

“I said this a long time ago: Never doubt Frank Gore,” Gase said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Whatever he wants to do, just don’t doubt him. If he decides he wants to play football again, I would love to see him play as long as he can play.”

Gore rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, also catching 16 passes for 89 yards. Gore’s 16,000 rushing yards are No. 3 on the all-time list behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton