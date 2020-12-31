Adrian Peterson: I’d love to be back in Detroit, but not in a total rebuild

Getty Images

Lions running back Adrian Peterson is interested in staying in Detroit in 2021, under the right circumstances.

Peterson said today that he’d love to stay in Detroit next season, but he also said he wouldn’t want to stay if the next coach and GM think a complete rebuild is in order.

Of course, if the next coach and GM are doing a total rebuild, they surely won’t want a 36-year-old running back to be a part of it, either. So Peterson will likely only be back in Detroit if the Lions’ next coach and GM think they can win in 2021.

Peterson becomes a free agent in March. He has given every indication that he wants to keep playing.

Peterson is currently fifth in NFL history with 14,757 career rushing yards. He’s 512 yards behind No. 4, Barry Sanders, so if Peterson plays another season, he may move up a spot in the career rushing charts.