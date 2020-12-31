Alex Smith working with first-string offense at Washington Football Team practice

Getty Images

Alex Smith appears to be heading toward a return to the field in Washington’s must-win game on Sunday night.

Smith is working with the first-string offense today in practice, his first time doing so since suffering the calf injury that forced him to miss the last two games.

After missing practice yesterday, Smith indicated that he thinks he’s close to a return, and it appears that he’s close enough that he’s now likely to be the starter against the Eagles.

Behind Smith on the depth chart will be Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Dwayne Haskins after Haskins’ benching last week.

If Washington beats Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football, Washington wins the NFC East. If the Eagles win, the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Cowboys-Giants game wins the division.