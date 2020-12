Getty Images

The Bengals placed center B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-football injury list. Finney has an abdominal injury.

The Bengals obtained Finney in an Oct. 28 trade with Seattle.

He played only one game for Cincinnati this season, seeing two snaps on special teams in Week 10.

Finney played six games with the Seahawks before the trade. He played 29 special teams snaps.

Finney, a fifth-year player out of Kansas State, played 59 games with 13 starts the past four seasons with the Steelers.