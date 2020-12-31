Brian Flores doesn’t see weather having much of an impact Sunday

Getty Images

The final game on Sunday in Week 16 unfolded at a snowy Lambeau Field and Week 17 could also see some snow football being played.

Buffalo’s forecast for Sunday currently calls for snow that could turn over into rain later in the day. Snow isn’t something that the Dolphins deal with in Miami, but head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think that it will be a major issue in how things play out in Week 17.

“The elements are what they are,” Flores said, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t see them having much of an impact. I’ve played and coached in snow before. I don’t see it becoming much of an issue.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grew up in Hawaii, but said he saw some snow during a rare storm in Alabama during his freshman year at school. He hasn’t played in it before and other Dolphins would be in the same boat, but Flores thinks everyone will adapt well.