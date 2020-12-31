Broncos place Shelby Harris on IR, activate Jake Butt from IR

Getty Images

The Broncos placed defensive end Shelby Harris on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. Coach Vic Fangio said earlier in the day he was “not sure” whether Harris would require surgery on his injured knee.

Harris finishes the season — and possibly his career with Denver — with 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Broncos activated tight end Jake Butt from injured reserve to take Harris’ roster spot.

Butt has not played since Week 6 when he injured a hamstring.

Butt, a 2017 fifth-round pick, has two catches for 5 yards this season and was a special teams contributor early in the season. He has seen action on 211 offensive snaps and 86 on special teams in five games.