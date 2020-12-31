Browns activate Ronnie Harrison from IR

Getty Images

The Browns will have safety Ronnie Harrison back as they try to beat the Steelers and wrap up their first playoff berth since 2002.

Harrison has missed the last four games while recovering from a shoulder injury and was designated to return from injured reserve last week. On Wednesday, the Browns moved Harrison back to the active roster.

Harrison played in 10 games before his injury and he started the last six of them. He had 32 tackles, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

Karl Joseph, Andrew Sendejo, and Sheldrick Redwine have been handling safety work with Harrison out of action. Joseph and Sendejo went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and their status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers has not been determined, so Harrison’s return could be just in time for Cleveland.